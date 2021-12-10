TV newsrooms and production workflow teams can now bring graphic designers directly into their Avid MediaCentral production workflows through the MediaCentral panel, which now includes support for Adobe PhotoShop and After Effects.

The lightweight software plug-in erases the manual steps graphic designers need to take in order to contribute to large-scale production projects and keep track of their content. Adobe PhotoShop and After Effects users can store their photos, clips, graphical elements and other content for access anywhere, any time on the open Avid MediaCentral platform.

With access to Avid NEXIS storage through the MediaCentral panel, graphic designers can store their assets and projects and catalogue them, enabling teams to easily access, edit on the fly and send back content into Avid production workflows. This allows teams to instantly locate individual design elements in archived content, eliminating productivity drains, and having to save files on a separate storage platform.

Raúl Alba, director of solutions marketing, media and cloud, Avid, commented: “Until now, graphic designers have been kept at the periphery of news and post-production teams. With support for PhotoShop and After Effects, the MediaCentral panel opens the door to bring them right into the mix and make them part of the production workflow. With continuous third-party integrations coming for the open MediaCentral platform, media enterprises will continue to widen their circle of collaboration and contribution with a lot less complexity to generate content faster, increasing production output and efficiency.”

In addition, Media Composer and Adobe Premier Pro editors can take advantage of MediaCentral’s capabilities to integrate within existing workflows, providing a seamless editing experience. This offers increased flexibility by opening workflows directly into the production environment, providing an unprecedented level of access and real-time collaborative power. Creatives can also preview MediaCentral-managed assets directly in Adobe PhotoShop and After Effects without having to import media.

Van Bedient, director, strategic business development, Adobe, said: “Making the connection between Avid and Adobe users is an opportunity for significant productivity gains for media production teams, streamlining processes that can be frustratingly manual. Our goal is to help increase collaboration and improve how graphic designers, editors and other content creators can browse, search, edit, share and distribute content more effortlessly and efficiently.”

https://www.avid.com/products/mediacentral.