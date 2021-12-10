Marking the first time that the online service's original content will premiere at the famous film festival, global sports entertainment company DAZN Group’s latest feature length documentary La Guerra Civil has been selected for the official 2022 Sundance programme.

Directed by Eva Longoria Bastón, and produced by her Emmy-nominated UnbeliEVAble Entertainment (Reversing Roe), La Guerra Civil explores the epic rivalry between iconic boxers Oscar De La Hoya and Julio César Chávez in the 1990s, which sparked a cultural divide between Mexican nationals and Mexican-Americans. The film is a chronicle of a battle that was more than a boxing rivalry, and examines the Latino experience in the process.

Executive produced by DAZN’s Grant Best (BAFTA winning Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad) and produced by Bernardo Ruiz (Kingdom of Shadows), La Guerra Civil will have its world premiere on the opening night of 2022 Sundance Film Festival on 20 January at the Eccles Theater. The film will land on DAZN next year.

Longoria Bastón said: “At the centre of La Guerra Civil is an iconic moment in Mexican and Mexican-American sport history. Beyond that though, this is a film about cultural identity, fandom and community. Themes that speak to audiences around the world, whether you’re a boxing fan or not. To unveil this story on a global stage like Sundance, is the ultimate recognition for a filmmaker and DAZN is the perfect partner for making this film accessible to sport fans everywhere.”

DAZN Group’s EVP global commissioning and original content, Grant Best, added: “The very nature of DAZN Originals brings fans closer to the heart of sport. Telling the deeper, untold stories behind the athletes you know and love. La Guerra Civil transcends the traditional notion of a sports documentary and explores the intricate story of a deep rivalry between Julio César Chávez’s Mexican heritage and Oscar De La Hoya’s Mexican-American identity, with huge cultural significance.”