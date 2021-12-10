Sky has announced a partnership with Channel 4 that will see Sky Sports’ live coverage of the Formula 1 season finale shared with the UK on what could be an historic occasion for Sir Lewis Hamilton as he goes head to head with Max Verstappen.

Victory for Hamilton in Abu Dhabi on Sunday would see him clinch an eighth world title and confirm him as the greatest F1 driver ever. The two leading drivers will start the race on equal points at the Yas Marina track.

Sky Sports has seen record viewing from the opening GP in Bahrain, to the penultimate race in Saudi Arabia which was watched by a peak audience of 2.7 million viewers.

Hamilton is already one of the greatest drivers the sport has ever seen, but victory would move him above Michael Schumacher’s seven titles and into unprecedented territory. For Verstappen it would be a first title for the 24-year-old Red Bull driver. Sky Sports F1 team of experts will be analysing every lap of the race.

Stephen van Rooyen, EVP & CEO UK & Europe Sky, said: “Sunday’s Grand Prix is one of the biggest sporting events in the last decade, and could be an historic moment for British sport. We’ve chosen to gift the race to the whole country at Christmas through our partnership with Channel 4, so everyone can be part of a huge national moment as Lewis Hamilton goes for a historic eighth World Championship title.

“The brilliant Sky Sports Formula 1 team will give viewers on Channel 4 and Sky Sports the best insight, commentary and analysis of every twist and turn of this most eagerly anticipated final race of the season. Additionally all Sky TV customers will have live coverage of the important qualifying session on Saturday, and the race on Sunday – which we will also show live on Sky Showcase.”

Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali added: “We are excited that Sky will make the Grand Prix on Sunday available to Channel 4 viewers so everyone can tune in live for the thrilling finale to this epic season. Sky’s passion for Formula 1 is incredible and this generous gesture shows their love of the sport and the millions of fans in the UK. We are all looking forward to Sunday and hope all the fans will be glued to their screens.”

Sky Sports F1 will show every aspect of the build up, including practice and qualifying as both drivers aim to gain a crucial advantage before the chequered flag. Additionally, every Sky TV customer will be able to watch everything from qualifying on Saturday to the race on Sunday, with the broadcast shared across Sky Sports and Sky Showcase. All the action will also be available to NOW members with either a NOW Entertainment or NOW Sports membership.

Sky Sports F1 will carry live build up on Sunday from 11.30am in UHD with the ‘Sports Recap’ function available throughout the race, which is due to start at 1pm. The live race will then see Sky Sports’ coverage aired across Sky channels and Channel 4, including the Sky commentary team and expert analysis.