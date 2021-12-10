Taking its core ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel further to leading global brands, multi-platform entertainment company Fuse Media’s Fuse Beat service has made its debut in the UK on the Samsung TV Plus platform.
The new announcement follows international content licensing deals with rlaxx TVTV, MTN, LingoPie and Telkom SA earlier this year, and continues the Latino-owned entertainment company’s expansion into the global media marketplace.
At launch, Fuse Beat will include over 100 hours of content celebrating Black culture and its multifaceted contributions to global pop culture. The channel launched in partnership with Quincy Newell’s Twentyone14 Media and Cinedigm earlier this year and a lineup of Hollywood films, original series, specials, and award-winning documentaries. It is available on major FAST platforms.
“Fuse’s brand of authentic, empowering entertainment is universal,” remarked Fuse Media CEO Miguel ‘Mike’ Roggero. “As we continue to grow the Fuse audience outside of the US, our commitment to amplifying and celebrating authentic voices remains paramount. The UK has a thriving multicultural community, and we’re proud to offer Fuse Beat’s diverse content to new audiences.”
“We are excited to expand the Fuse Beat footprint into the UK in partnership with Samsung,” added TwentyOne14 Media’s Quincy Newell. “Audiences worldwide are demanding experiences where they feel their interests are catered to and their images are properly represented. It is our vision to answer that call by providing a premium and culturally relevant product to an engaged global audience that is passionate about black culture, and I think we’ve achieved that with Fuse Beat.”
