The partnership means the TikTok community will be able to join the event for the first time on the platform and in multiple territories. Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard is the first multi-artist event at London's O2 for over two years. It will be streamed live on Global Player with a two-hour highlights show broadcast at 10pm on 11 and 12 December on Sky, and live on TikTok from 6pm.The line-up includes a European exclusive with Justin Bieber, plus Ed Sheeran and Lil Nas X.

Those watching on TikTok can also shop for merchandise on @capitalofficial’s profile, with a range of Jingle Bell Ball clothing and accessories designed exclusively for the app. Over 40 top TikTok creators will also join Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard over both nights.

Global’s digital content director, Charles Ubaghs, said: “Capital is the brand that brings the world’s biggest artists to its listeners and fans. TikTok is the destination for short-form video and entertainment, with over one billion users globally. So, we’re very excited to combine our strengths with an innovative partnership across music, and an e-commerce first, that brings Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball to the world.”

Normanno Pisani, head of media partnerships UK and Ireland TikTok, added: “We are delighted to partner with Global on Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball this year, bringing this iconic festive celebration to the TikTok community like never before. Using our unique product tools and features, our community are given unprecedented access to talent, can take a virtual seat in the front row and can even purchase exclusive merchandise through TikTok Shopping; bringing the excitement of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball to an even bigger audience.”