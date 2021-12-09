The Professional Fighters League (PFL), which claims to be the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, has announced an exclusive multi-year partnership for its new PFL Challenger Series with sports-first live TV streaming platform fuboTV.
The PFL Challenger Series takes the competition format familiar to MMA fans and aims to make coverage more exciting and modern with what it calls an “innovative, disruptive” approach PFL is known for. The series debuts live on 18 February 2022 and will stream on consecutive Friday nights exclusively on fuboTV and its linear network, Fubo Sports Network, in February, March and April.
"PFL Challenger Series is not your father's contender series," said PFL Founder and Chairman Donn Davis. "The winner of the PFL Challenger Series can become a real-world Rocky story, going from an unknown pro to World Champion holding a $1 million check in the same year."
Each week will see a refresh in the programme’s judging panel, bringing combat sports champions, major celebrities from music and entertainment, and global influencers. Confirmed judges to appear this season of the PFL Challenger Series on fubo include Mike Tyson, Ray Lewis, and Todd Gurley.
The PFL Challenger Series fan vote will give MMA fans a seat at the judges' table and viewers can also interact with the live competition through fuboTV's popular predictive, free-to-play games. fuboTV recently launched free games alongside select sports streaming on fuboTV and Fubo Sports Network giving viewers the opportunity to answer predictive questions about the action on screen.
"Our partnership with the PFL and their new PFL Challenger Series allows fuboTV to further differentiate our sports-first programming with exclusive MMA content, which we know is one of the hottest live sports for consumers," said fuboTV co-founder and CEO David Gandler. “fuboTV believes the future of sports television will be interactive. This partnership will give our audience unprecedented ways to interact and engage with the PFL. We are looking forward to bringing an interactive sports and entertainment television experience to consumers next year through this very unique partnership."
