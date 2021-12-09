The content solutions pillar of Nielsen, Gracenote, has launched Audience Predict a new content analytics tool that forecasts potential future entertainment programming performance and which it says can “empower” content distributors and owners.
Putting the launch into context, Gracenote noted that the number of video programming distribution outlets is on the rise today as new streaming market entrants join legacy streaming services and linear TV networks. It added that with so many entities vying for content to attract viewers and fill their catalogues or schedules, decision making around distribution has become increasingly challenging, and as a consequence, the content marketplace is seeking easy-to-use tools that provide real-time insights into how programs will perform and whom they will attract which will inform buying and selling activities.
Audience Predict uses content metadata, currency-grade syndicated Nielsen audience measurement data and machine learning technology, to equip content distributors and owners with predictive insights to make strategic decisions that maximise return on programming investments. It analyses relationships between streaming service or network distribution outlets and anticipated potential programme performance using proprietary Nielsen viewership data.
The solution forecasts potential audience size, composition, reach, and viewing minutes under different distribution scenarios by considering program genre and drop patterns for streaming content or airdate, airtime and lead-in for linear content. Using machine learning, Gracenote says the model will iteratively improve and can be trained to output new programme performance metrics based on customer needs.
The result says Gracenote is that Audience Predict can help content creators and owners identify the most potentially advantageous streaming platforms or networks for their content and develop “compelling” programme packages for target buyers. It ads that the solution also enables data-driven decision-making on programme acquisitions, renewals or cancellations for streaming and linear content distributors, forecasting which shows have the potential to draw the largest overall audience or best target segments.
“The media ecosystem primarily associates Gracenote with advanced search and content discovery enabling TV providers to connect viewers to programming, but our industry-leading entertainment metadata and IDs have equally strong applications powering new analytics which inform smarter business decisions,” commented Gracenote chief product officer Simon Adams.
“By helping the content community see into the future around programme performance today, we’re helping them solve one of the most vexing issues they face - distribution complexity. This expands our larger Content Analytics offerings which help the entire media industry make more informed decisions.”
