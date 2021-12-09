Following the streaming service’s exclusive launch in April on Amazon Prime, Icon Film Distribution has announced the launch of its new standalone edition of the Icon Film Channel (IFC), which will be available on major app stores from 13 December.

The channel will launch with hundreds of titles from Icon’s catalogue, which includes Drive, starring Ryan Gosling and Carey Mulligan; Mel Gibson’s Apocalypto and Passion of the Christ; historical biopic Malcolm X, directed by Spike Lee and starring Denzel Washington; sci-fi thriller The Butterfly Effect; and hard-hitting drama House of Sand and Fog, with Ben Kingsley and Jennifer Connelly.

IFC will offer films from a range of genres, with comedies such as British classic Kevin and Perry Go Large, starring Harry Enfield and Kathy Burke, and Robert Altman’s Gosford Park, with an ensemble cast featuring Dame Maggie Smith, Stephen Fry and Kristin Scott Thomas. Thrillers include 30 Days of Night, starring Josh Hartnett, and the female-led psychological horror, The Babadook.

New additions to Icon’s library will be available to stream on IFC for the first time at launch, including Flatliners, starring Kiefer Sutherland, Julia Roberts and Kevin Bacon; neo-noir thriller Jagged Edge led by Glenn Close and Jeff Bridges; The Prince of Tides; U-Turn from Oliver Stone; and Terry Gilliam’s cult classic The Adventures of Baron Munchausen, featuring John Neville, Eric Idle and Uma Thurman. Further titles include crime drama The Whistleblower, starring Rachel Weisz, Benedict Cumberbatch and Vanessa Redgrave, and black comedy The Cable Guy with Jim Carrey.

Further titles, both classic and new, will be added to the service each month, along with new UK premieres that will be exclusive to the IFC app. Individual film rentals will also be offered for non-subscribers.

The IFC app will be available in UK and Ireland on desktop, mobile browsers, and major platforms including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox One, iOS and Android. Subscriptions start at £4.99 a month or £39.99 annually with a 30-day free trial. Selected rental films cost from £2.99.

Adam Sergeant, chief operating officer at Icon parent company KFilm, said: “We are thrilled to be launching IFC as a standalone app. It is the next evolution of a film brand renowned for its quality and independent spirit, combining Icon’s extensive catalogue of classic and award favourites, home-grown titles, acclaimed directors and leading ladies and gentlemen, with both new to service and often fully exclusive to IFC only, content. It’s the next step in our ongoing mission to provide a truly 24/7 viewing experience for our customers.”