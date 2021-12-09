Global media services company Red Bee Media has partnered with Stats Perform, the leading provider of sports data and AI.

Stats Perform’s sports data provides the foundation for predictive sports analysis used throughout various sports industries, including professional team performance, digital, media, broadcast and legal sports betting.

Jason Marchese, head of sales, Americas, Red Bee Media, commented: “Working with Stats Perform enables us to add world-class, in-depth sports data and analytics to our metadata offering, making it easy for our customers to offer their viewers impactful sports media experiences in multiple ways.

“Linking our catalogue of enriched sports metadata and rich media content to the dynamic Stats Perform portfolio is a winning concept and we’re very happy to announce this partnership.”

Through the partnership, customers are now able to provide enhanced end-user experiences with analytical and statistical sports data for live, linear and on-demand content for EPGs, mobile apps and other use cases.

Stats Perform’s database of live analytical and statistical sports data includes highlights, score alerts and imagery from more than 4,000 leagues and competitions globally. Through Red Bee’s platform, all this data is easily connected and tagged to any type of sports content, creating opportunities for delivering added value to viewers across the world. With a wide range of use cases, Red Bee and Stats Perform will deliver its offering to multiple businesses, including telcos, broadcasters, news organisations, websites and app developers.

Wayne Ford, SVP, Americas sales and global partners & channels at Stats Perform, said: “Red Bee is an experienced provider of content discovery and metadata services in the global media industry and by joining forces we can expand our reach further. Together we will be providing enhanced and exciting sports media experience to a global viewership.”