Luxembourg-based M7 Group has signed a long-term agreement with Slovak public broadcaster RTVS for the Astra 23.5 satellite distribution of all its channels: Jednotka, Dvojka, Trojka, and the new channel RTVS Šport, timed for the upcoming Winter Olympics.

All RTVS channels will broadcast in HD, with dedicated EPG positions in the line-up of Skylink, M7’s pay-TV provider for Slovakia and Czech Republic. M7 Platform Services provides an end-to-end satellite distribution solution, also allowing RTVS to deliver the channels to third party operators in Slovakia. To allow for a smooth transition of the channels from the current service provider, M7 will begin satellite transmissions this month.

Jaromir Glisnik (pictured left), member of the board at M7 Group, said: “We are very pleased and proud to be selected by RTVS for the satellite distribution of all its channels, including the new RTVS sports channel, allowing Slovak viewers to enjoy the upcoming Winter Olympics and other major sports events in superb HD quality.

“We thank RTVS for their confidence and trust in our technical expertise and we look forward to a fruitful partnership in the coming years.”

Added Jaroslav Reznik (right), CEO of RTVS: “We chose M7 as our satellite partner as they submitted the best offer. At the same time, we are aware that M7 provides excellent and high-quality satellite distribution solutions in our region. This is crucial for a public service broadcaster like us. In addition, the partnership with M7 ensures the distribution of our channels to all Skylink TV households and at the same time allows us to use satellite signals to deliver channels to third party operators. We look forward to a great cooperation in the coming years.”