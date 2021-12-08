Adding the Cloud Digital Interface and Elemental Link to its ZEN Master Control Plane, online video technology firm Zixi has enhanced its existing contract with Amazon Web Services (AWS).





The new deal will see Zixi integrating AWS Cloud Digital Interface (CDI) and AWS Elemental Link, adding incremental capabilities to the ZEN Master live video orchestration and telemetry control plane that enables users to manage large-scale configuration and monitoring of the over 300 Zixi-enabled network of devices and appliances.



The ZEN Master control plane is designed to simplify management of inputs and outputs for hundreds of live video and Zixi streams at scale. With automatic configuration details for network resources and distribution targets, this video management software allows users to create new live channels and spin up required streams as required. ZEN Master also simplifies management of broadcast streams across industry protocols whether signal paths are point-to-point, one-to-many, multi-cloud or multi-content delivery network (CDN).



With an application programming interface (API) integration, ZEN Master adds workflow flexibility, layered stream health visibility, stream analysis across audio-video-network parameters with reporting and automation routines that enhance the AWS Elemental MediaConnect service and the observability of the AWS infrastructure using Amazon CloudWatch data. ZEN Master already provides media companies and service providers visibility to multiple layers of telemetry with the architectural flexibility to orchestrate and interoperate with other systems and infrastructures at regional and global scale.



AWS Elemental Link devices are available as a source for



“Z The new deal will see Zixi integrating AWS Cloud Digital Interface (CDI) and AWS Elemental Link, adding incremental capabilities to the ZEN Master live video orchestration and telemetry control plane that enables users to manage large-scale configuration and monitoring of the over 300 Zixi-enabled network of devices and appliances.The ZEN Master control plane is designed to simplify management of inputs and outputs for hundreds of live video and Zixi streams at scale. With automatic configuration details for network resources and distribution targets, this video management software allows users to create new live channels and spin up required streams as required. ZEN Master also simplifies management of broadcast streams across industry protocols whether signal paths are point-to-point, one-to-many, multi-cloud or multi-content delivery network (CDN).With an application programming interface (API) integration, ZEN Master adds workflow flexibility, layered stream health visibility, stream analysis across audio-video-network parameters with reporting and automation routines that enhance the AWS Elemental MediaConnect service and the observability of the AWS infrastructure using Amazon CloudWatch data. ZEN Master already provides media companies and service providers visibility to multiple layers of telemetry with the architectural flexibility to orchestrate and interoperate with other systems and infrastructures at regional and global scale.AWS Elemental Link devices are available as a source for AWS Elemental MediaLive and shipped fully configured for AWS accounts, with ZEN Master configuring MediaLive to send streams to MediaConnect.“Z EN Master reduces the complexity of live-stream workflows with a set of virtual tools for configuring, orchestrating and monitoring delivery of live video at the individual channel and device level, or across an entire video content creation and distribution Enterprise.” said Greg Truax, head of live video services at AWS Elemental commenting on the new contract. “With the ZEN Master SaaS offering running on AWS services, it was natural to extend our collaboration with Zixi for our mutual customers.”