Maintaining its current momentum that has seen further contracts for core channels across the globe, media provider SPI/FilmBox has renewed its distribution deal with Switzerland's leading telecoms company Swisscom for its 4K/Ultra HD lifestyle channel, FunBox UHD.
FunBox UHD offer 100% premium native UHD programming dedicated to entertainment and lifestyle acquired from op producers and distributors around the globe. It claims to feature hundreds of hours of “visually ground-breaking” ultra-high-definition programming on culture, travel, lifestyle, art, music and more.

The channel will continue to be available via Swisscom’s blue TV service with German and English language options.

“We are delighted to continue delivering UHD quality entertainment through FunBox UHD to blue TV subscribers and excited to continue delivering on our promise to key partners like Swisscom with great entertainment value,” said Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International.
