US multi-platform entertainment company Fuse Media, a, today announced a multiyear agreement with US cable provider Comcast for the return of the core Fuse platform and FM to its channel lineup.
The Latino-owned Fuse describes itself as dedicated to documenting and celebrating an increasingly blended America. Its portfolio of content includes original series such as Shine True, Made From Scratch and Sex Sells; Peabody, Emmy and NAMIC Award-winning documentaries like Indivisible and Time for Ilhan; and Fuse Films including Collisions, Varsity Punks and Go Back to China. Fuse’s latest original series, Don’t Cancel Me with Amara La Negra – starring Afro-Latina global star, musician, entrepreneur, author, and activist Amara La Negra – which premiered on 1 December.
Xfinity offers diverse programming from more than 100 networks and streaming services, via its X1 and Flex devices. X1 provides a deep library of entertainment on one platform – aggregating live TV, on-demand and streaming apps from a growing collection of networks and streaming services.
The new agreement includes the rights for Comcast to make available Fuse’s new streaming platform, Fuse+, on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex as well as its XClass TVs.
“We are passionate about creating the world’s best and most diverse collection of multicultural programming and entertainment available anywhere,” comented Keesha Boyd, executive director, multicultural video and entertainment, Xfinity Consumer Services. “Through our partnership with Fuse Media, we are proud to continue to play a role in expanding access to high quality programming that represents and speaks to an increasingly diverse subscriber audience.
“Representation in media matters, and as a Latino-owned entertainment company, Fuse Media is committed to giving a voice to historically underrepresented communities,” added Fuse Media CEO, Miguel ‘Mike’ Roggero. “Our networks serve Latino and multicultural audiences with authentic content that represents all aspects of their lives and culture, and provides them with genuine storytelling that entertains, inspires and reflects the world in which we live. We are pleased that Comcast shares our commitment and are excited to reintroduce our award-winning content to Comcast subscribers.”
