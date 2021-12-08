Adding facilities to expand its global production ecosystem, aiming to provide US clients, scalable and sustainable broadcast production solutions, NEP Group has launched two new production centres in Los Angeles and New York.





The new facilities join existing NEP production hubs in not only other parts of the US but also Europe and Asia-Pacific, namely Miami, London, Oslo, Zurich, Hilversum, Singapore, Sydney and Melbourne. They are intended to advance the company’s position supporting live productions, building out a global network of centralised centres to expand its ecosystem.



NEP assures that its production centres enable clients to increase utilisation of their leading talent and crews by giving them centrally located facilities to use. This says the company will increase production value and unlock the potential for savings on travel and expenses and support teams with a higher quality of life by keeping them close to home. As NEP grows its network and connects all of its production centres, teams will be able to collaborate on productions across multiple geographies. The move is also designed to provide a more sustainable solution by limiting the production’s carbon footprint.



The centralised production solutions are also designed to give clients flexibility to tap the resources they need, whether it’s a production centre, mobile unit, studio or enabled location, with the ability to access additional services on demand, all backed by a team of engineering and security experts providing 24/7 monitoring.



“Our vision is to provide solutions anywhere, any time, and in any way our client’s team wants to work,” commented NEP Broadcast Services global president Mike Werteen. “So, whether you are working from an enabled mobile unit on location, in a studio, in one of our production centres, at your facility or even from home, you can be connected to our Global Centralized Production Platform with access to the latest technology housed in our data centres, all managed, monitored and controlled by one unified system. Our goal is to take what we are already doing with mobile units and studios and expand the possibilities for how and where our clients can work, increase efficiency for them while offering them the latest technology and software solutions.”