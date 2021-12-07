 ViacomCBS, CJ ENM forge global strategic partnership | Major Businesses | Business | News | Rapid TV News
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our privacy policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them. [Close]

Details
In what the parties are calling a deal that will deliver world-class entertainment across streaming platforms, global media giant ViacomCBS and Korean content provider CJ ENM have announced a new strategic partnership that will bring premium entertainment to audiences worldwide.
CJ ENM 4 JUne 2021
ViacomCBS and CJ ENM say they will their combined global reach, production capabilities, world-renowned IP and hit-making pedigree to deliver key synergy opportunities across both companies:
The partnership includes co-productions for original series and films, content licensing and distribution across ViacomCBS' and CJ ENM's streaming services. Paramount Television Studios and CJ ENM/Studio Dragon will co-develop and co-produce English-language scripted series based on CJ ENM/Studio Dragon's titles for exhibition on the Paramount+ direct-to-consumer platform.

The companies will also co-develop and co-finance films for theatrical and streaming releases with the plan to distribute one theatrical movie a year in various territories. ViacomCBS and TVING will co-finance new Korean series for global distribution on Paramount+ which will also license Korean-language series from CJ ENM's deep library of IP. The Pluto TV ad-supported streaming television service (FAST) in America, will launch a dedicated CJ ENM branded channel on December 14 featuring K-content for US audiences.

Commenting on the deal, Dan Cohen, President, global distribution group, ViacomCBS said: "Korean entertainment has become a cultural juggernaut with unprecedented demand, and CJ ENM is behind some of the biggest international hits that transcend borders, including Academy Award-winning film Parasite. We are excited to partner with CJ ENM to deliver world-class content that will captivate our collective audiences, expand our intercontinental footprint and accelerate the growth of our streaming services with this powerful collaboration."

"CJ ENM is growing into a global leading entertainment company in accordance with Chairman Lee Jay-Hyun's vision of expanding CJ's presence on a global level," saadded id Kang Ho-Sung, CEO, CJ ENM. "CJ ENM's vast library of original IP will create synergy with ViacomCBS' production capabilities and distribution channels to develop into global smash-hit content."
Yahoo
STN - Global Media Distribution
Synamedia
Molotov

latest whitepapers

Most recent in Major Businesses