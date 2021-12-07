In a contract win that it says cements its position as a market leader in Indonesia, broadcast, cable TV, DTH, IPTV and OTT video delivery technology provider Ateme has been chosen by the country’s largest television network TVRI to implement its TITAN Edge contribution solution.





Ateme’s TITAN Edge encoders and decoders will see use in providing two-way contribution between state-owned national broadcaster TVRI’s Jakarta headquarters and 28 provinces across Indonesia. This has allowed TVRI to upgrade its system and transport video between locations, such as remote studios, thereby enabling remote production.



The new deployment of TITAN Edge builds on the existing relationship between Ateme and TVRI, with the two companies having worked together previously on DVB-T2 projects.



“We have built a strong relationship with Ateme, based on the strength of their solutions. That’s why we are pleased to be working together again on this new project,” commented Ade Dianofiar, TVRI’s head of IT and new media.” Ricky Plamonia, technical lead of IT and new media,



