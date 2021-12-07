Having experienced a successful 2021 that has seen it expand business through significant investment in content, Roku is establishing and investing in an office in the city of Amsterdam to both expand its existing presence in The Netherlands and help support its international growth.
The Amsterdam office will be located on Weteringschans and offers space for up to 150 employees. “TV streaming is a global phenomenon, and international growth is a key focus area for us,” said Roku VP international Arthur van Rest, explaining the move. “Attracting the right people is crucial to our success, and we believe that The Netherlands has great talent and expertise. We will be looking to hire across various functions, from marketing and business development to finance and legal.”
As it was opening the new office, Roku announced that the Filmzie free movie and TV streaming platform will be available for its users in the US. Filmzie has over 1,000 titles in its catalogue. It is designed for film fans eager to discover new movies and offers expertly curated films and series from a broad collection of both iconic and new works.
Said to be designed for film aficionados and the casual viewer alike, Filmzie boasts a growing list of movies and series ranging from timeless classics to new releases from both major studios and indie producers, that have been loved by viewers across Europe. These titles include Edgar G. Ulmer’s classic noir film Detour, Jamin Winans’ indie fantasy/sci-fi movie Ink, and the debut feature from comedy writer Jason Headley, A Bad Idea Gone Wrong.
“The US viewer is incredibly receptive to finding great films wherever they may be,” said Filmzie CEO Matej Boda commenting on the move. “Through distributing on the Roku platform, we are able to provide a large audience of streamers the ability to discover interesting content and watch for free, from great dramas, documentaries, comedies, art-house, and all the wonderful other genres out there.”
