Deeply Superficial's development slate will now be developed and pitched by Lachkar founded the French independent production company, Deeply Superficial and is currently its managing director, which has seen success with formats like Surprise Sur Prise, RTL Pop Rock Arena, W9 Urban Arena. He is also the former CEO and founder of Shine France , where he spearheaded some of France’s most popular shows, including The Voice , The Voice Kids (prior to its transition to ITV Studios France), MasterChef, Prodiges, Baby Boom, La Meilleure Boulangerie and the critically-acclaimed drama series The Tunnel.Shows produced by ITV Studios France include The Voice, which saw a record-breaking tenth season on TF1 ; The Voice All Stars and 4 Mariages Pour 1 Lune de Miel (a French version of Four Weddings), as well as talent show Spectaculaire, a co-production for France 2, and Nabilla: Sans Filtre, a co-production for Prime Vidéo.Reporting to Lisa Perrin, MD of International Productions, Thierry Lachkar will take the reins of the company from 13 December. Commenting on his new role, he said: “I’m extremely excited with this opportunity to join ITV Studios and to lead the successful team at ITV Studios France. It's going to be a real pleasure to work across such a dynamic portfolio of shows, in particular The Voice - which plays a unique part in my own career story, as I helped launch it in France. I'm also delighted to be working on developing new shows to bring to the French Market. There's some great stuff in the pipeline and it's the start of an exhilarating new challenge.’Perrin added: “Thierry has immense experience, having launched and built the Shine France business from scratch. I believe he will provide the creative credibility and flair to bolster and grow ITV Studios France. We’re delighted he’ll be taking the helm and can’t wait to see what the future holds for him and for the team at ITV Studios France.Deeply Superficial's development slate will now be developed and pitched by ITV Studios France . ITV Studios France will become a co-production partner on any Deeply Superficial shows that are commissioned taking on physical production.