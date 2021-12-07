As it enhances is GigaTV service - including carrier-grade CDN, origin server and video personalisation – platform Germany’s largest cable operator Vodafone Deutschland has deployed Velocix software for an open audio-video (AV) pipeline software to extend its cloud-based TV platform.
Vodafone Deutschland provides pay-TV services to more than 13 million subscribers in the country and the video streaming and ad tech supplier’s software will see use in supporting the expansion of the service across multiple acquired video networks in Germany to unify its services under a single brand.
“Velocix has been a trusted technology partner for us on critical projects like the roll-out of GigaTV in Germany,” explained Vodafone Group head of video centre of excellence Wolfgang Zeller. “The company’s open AV pipeline technology delivers the best viewing experience for our customers, while supporting our evolution towards cloud-based content delivery architectures.”
Velocix CEO Anthony Berkeley added: “We are delighted to expand our work with Vodafone and showcase the capabilities of our cloud-native, carrier-grade video technologies. Vodafone is a true innovator in the global entertainment space, and we are thrilled to support the company’s exciting vision for the future.”
