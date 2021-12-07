Enabling operators to offer their own, branded smart TV with a pre-integrated content security solution, OTT software provider Vewd has accepted the Intertrust ExpressPlay solution into its Operator TV ecosystem.
ExpressPlay XCA is designed to enable satellite, cable, and IPTV operators to securely deliver premium/Ultra HD content directly to smart TVs. With ExpressPlay XCA pre-integrated, Vewd says pay-TV operators now have a complete Smart TV platform on which they can offer secure broadcast and OTT services via their own, branded user experience (UX). This pre-integration with Vewd Operator TV is also said to facilitate a quick time to market and reduces deployment risk for new smart TV based products and services.
Supported on leading Smart TV hardware, Vewd’s Operator TV includes a customisable cloud-managed reference UX, specifically designed to combine linear and on-demand content from all sources. The SaaS business model aligns Operator TV with pay-TV subscription revenue models, minimising, said Vewd, up-front costs, development time, and risk.
“Comcast’s recent Sky Glass and XGlass announcements signify the starting point for pay-TV operators to offer their own Smart TV with a branded user interface similar to a managed hybrid set-top box,” said Ali Hodjat, VP Marketing at Intertrust Expressplay. “We are thrilled to partner with Vewd to offer pre-integrated content protection for their Operator TV software as a service, enabling a shorter time to market and reduced costs for pay-TV operators.”
“Operator TV is an open platform to give pay-TV operators all of the features they need to make smart TV their domain and have an alternative to set-top boxes to control the experience on the most important screen of the home,” added Marco Frattolin, head of operator products at Vewd. “We’re pleased that Intertrust ExpressPlay has become an Operator TV partner, enabling pay-TV operators to select a leading broadcast and IP content security solution. Together, we can help pay-TV operators own the smart TV.”
Supported on leading Smart TV hardware, Vewd’s Operator TV includes a customisable cloud-managed reference UX, specifically designed to combine linear and on-demand content from all sources. The SaaS business model aligns Operator TV with pay-TV subscription revenue models, minimising, said Vewd, up-front costs, development time, and risk.
“Comcast’s recent Sky Glass and XGlass announcements signify the starting point for pay-TV operators to offer their own Smart TV with a branded user interface similar to a managed hybrid set-top box,” said Ali Hodjat, VP Marketing at Intertrust Expressplay. “We are thrilled to partner with Vewd to offer pre-integrated content protection for their Operator TV software as a service, enabling a shorter time to market and reduced costs for pay-TV operators.”
“Operator TV is an open platform to give pay-TV operators all of the features they need to make smart TV their domain and have an alternative to set-top boxes to control the experience on the most important screen of the home,” added Marco Frattolin, head of operator products at Vewd. “We’re pleased that Intertrust ExpressPlay has become an Operator TV partner, enabling pay-TV operators to select a leading broadcast and IP content security solution. Together, we can help pay-TV operators own the smart TV.”