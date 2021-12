ExpressPlay XCA is designed to enable satellite, cable, and IPTV operators to securely deliver premium/Ultra HD content directly to smart TVs. With ExpressPlay XCA pre-integrated, Vewd says pay-TV operators now have a complete Smart TV platform on which they can offer secure broadcast and OTT services via their own, branded user experience (UX). This pre-integration with Vewd Operator TV is also said to facilitate a quick time to market and reduces deployment risk for new smart TV based products and services.Supported on leading Smart TV hardware, Vewd’s Operator TV includes a customisable cloud-managed reference UX, specifically designed to combine linear and on-demand content from all sources. The SaaS business model aligns Operator TV with pay-TV subscription revenue models, minimising, said Vewd, up-front costs, development time, and risk. Comcast’s recent Sky Glass and XGlass announcements signify the starting point for pay-TV operators to offer their own Smart TV with a branded user interface similar to a managed hybrid set-top box,” said Ali Hodjat, VP Marketing at Intertrust Expressplay. “We are thrilled to partner with Vewd to offer pre-integrated content protection for their Operator TV software as a service, enabling a shorter time to market and reduced costs for pay-TV operators.”“Operator TV is an open platform to give pay-TV operators all of the features they need to make smart TV their domain and have an alternative to set-top boxes to control the experience on the most important screen of the home,” added Marco Frattolin, head of operator products at Vewd . “We’re pleased that Intertrust ExpressPlay has become an Operator TV partner, enabling pay-TV operators to select a leading broadcast and IP content security solution. Together, we can help pay-TV operators own the smart TV.”