History Hit, the SVOD and content platform acquired by Little Dot Studios in 2020, has appointed Meagan Bickerstaff to the newly created role of head of growth.

Reporting into James Carson, general manager of History Hit, Bickerstaff will be responsible for driving and executing the strategy for subscription acquisition and retention as well as management of the product, customer management and performance marketing functions.

Bickerstaff brings over a decade of digital marketing experience, most recently as head of growth marketing at digital restaurant platform, Taster. Prior to this, she founded INKWAVE, an influencer marketing agency / platform while also volunteering as the head of marketing for professional women’s network, Bloom UK. Preceding that, Bickerstaff held a number of digital marketing posts both in house and agency side including Zenith, Sky, Carat UK and media agency network, OMD.

James Carson, general manager of History Hit, said: “Meagan is a really exciting hire for us as we continue to supercharge the growth of our SVOD product. 2022 is set to be a year full of milestones for History Hit and this role is vital to securing more partners to join us on our journey whilst we continue to make the past more accessible in the digital age.”

Bickerstaff added: “I was so impressed with the team and the product, you can tell History Hit is a brilliant offering by the very excited and passionate community of fans. I’m eager to help the business grow even further with an amazing team by my side.”