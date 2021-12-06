Around four-fifths of social engagement for streaming platforms comes from Instagram, with TikTok close behind thanks to accounts like Netflix growing by more than a million followers each month in 2021, according to the Social Guide for Streaming report from Conviva.
In its study, Social Guide for Streaming 2021, the measurement and engagement platform for streaming media examined social engagement for more than 87 global streaming platforms and 695 streaming TV shows to determine which social platforms and which types of content drive the most viewers to streaming services.
Eight top streaming services – Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount Plus, Peacock, and CW Seed – captured more than 227 million followers across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube in 2021. SVOD leader Netflix also led the pack as a social powerhouse, with its main account capturing more than 75% of all engagements and 70% of the audience among the top eight streaming platforms.
Facebook had the largest audience for streaming publisher accounts, holding 47% of all followers across the top streaming services. Yet, the platform only saw 8% of overall engagements. Announcements, teasers and trailers made up 73% of the streaming platform content on Facebook.
Instagram delivered 81% of social engagements for top streaming services, despite having only 17% of the audience. Top content on Instagram featured new shows, netting a 64% share with legacy shows and nostalgic content coming in at 22%.
Rapidly growing TikTok ranked third in audience for top streaming services, with more followers per account than more established platforms YouTube and Twitter. Show clips with funny captions, cast videos and content tailormade for TikTok were among the top performing content.
Almost three-fifths (58%) of the most viewed content for top streaming platforms on YouTube were show trailers, with teasers coming in second at 13%. Commercials commanded the most engagement of any content on YouTube with 5.6 million views per video on average.
Twitter was found to be unmatched in terms of content with streaming platforms averaging over 1,000 posts per month. Announcement posts made up the highest percentage of Twitter content at 17% with trailers coming in second at 16%.
“A strong presence on social platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram is critical for streaming publishers as it has been proven social is a key to content discovery,” said Keith Zubchevich, CEO, Conviva, commenting on the Social Guide for Streaming 2021. “And, it’s not just about posting volume. The publishers that creatively and regularly engage viewers in both their overall platform and individual show accounts on social will not only drive loyalty but also revenue.”
