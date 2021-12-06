In a move marking the culmination of its acquisition, JW Player has now fully brought the Vualto business within its structure, integrating the latter’s teams and services to create what it claims is the industry’s most powerful platform for video orchestration and encryption.
JW Player acquired Vualto in May 2021 and now two offerings formerly provided by VUALTO are now available to JW Player customers: Broadcast Live (formerly Vualto Control Hub) and Studio DRM (formerly VUDRM).
Developed specifically for media workflows, Broadcast Live brings integration with encoders, streaming servers, workflow rules and DRM into a single set of APIs and GUI. The pluggable architecture also allows for integration with third-party and existing customer systems. With channel configuration, event scheduling, monitoring, clipping and syndication, Broadcast Live enables premium viewing experiences with significant cost savings.
Studio DRM is a multi-DRM solution designed to make content protection easy for broadcasters, sports OTT platforms and other premium content rights holders. It allows content owners to request DRM encryption keys on the fly. Studio DRM also supports the latest content protection standards including CPIX, CMAF, and CBCS. Formerly known as VUDRM, the solution has long been a leader in DRM innovation and was one of the first to implement support for PlayReady, WideVine and FairPlay, as well as ABR streaming with DRM encryption.
“By bringing together the expertise of Vualto and JW Player, we’ve created an end-to-end solution for success in the digital video economy,” said Dave Otten, CEO and co-founder of JW Player. “After months of integrating our teams, products and services, we’re proud to unveil our new offerings to the market. Our complete video delivery platform now enables broadcasters, publishers and other content owners to better engage and connect with audiences anywhere on any device, while ensuring the peace of mind that their content rights will be protected.”
