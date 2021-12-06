Bolstering its expansion plan and following the launch of a production company in the Nordics in 2020, London-based independent producer Nevision is launching a new bi-coastal US operation.





With offices in LA and New York, the new Nevision Inc. will develop its own projects across scripted, unscripted, kids and family. Alongside this, the team will focus on developing platform partnerships, as well as securing co-production deals and pre-sales in North America for Nevision’s and Nevis Productions’ existing slate of projects. The company will be headed by Sandy Wax as president and Vincent Gabriele as COO. Nevision’s James Cabourne will be chairman.



Wax (pictured) has a track record with 30 years’ experience leading strategy and operations within major entertainment companies including



As president of Sprout, Wax launched and built Comcast’s kids and family business, leading the transformation of Sprout to an acclaimed originals-driven brand. Prior to Sprout, Wax played a key role in programming strategy, acquisitions and operations for Disney ABC Cable. Wax also served as SVP of brand strategy and research for the Disney Channel, playing a pivotal role in driving franchise development of original TV series and films. Most recently, she has been actively advising established brands and start-ups on new business expansion and transformation.



Gabriele has a track record in corporate strategy, financial analysis and planning. He has held a number of senior positions at key entertainment and sports companies with tenures at NBCUniversal, Sprout and NFL. He was responsible for generating new revenue streams, developing strategic partnerships and optimising production and distribution models across kids and family, sports and general entertainment.



Commenting on the new division and its aims, Cabourne said: “Having established ourselves in the UK and Europe, the USA is a natural evolution into another key market for



Wax added: “The proliferation of streaming services has accelerated the globalisation of content across all genres. In addition to developing our own content, we are excited to be working with such an impressive group of creatives at Nevision and Nevis, working collaboratively to connect the company’s slate of shows with North American partners.” With offices in LA and New York, the new Nevision Inc. will develop its own projects across scripted, unscripted, kids and family. Alongside this, the team will focus on developing platform partnerships, as well as securing co-production deals and pre-sales in North America for Nevision’s and Nevis Productions’ existing slate of projects. The company will be headed by Sandy Wax as president and Vincent Gabriele as COO. Nevision’s James Cabourne will be chairman.Wax (pictured) has a track record with 30 years’ experience leading strategy and operations within major entertainment companies including NBCUniversal, Comcast, Walt Disney Company and Discovery Communications. She is a content strategist with a reputation for building brands and innovating new programme formats in multiple genres, including serialised dramas, non-fiction, kids’ and family.As president of Sprout, Wax launched and built Comcast’s kids and family business, leading the transformation of Sprout to an acclaimed originals-driven brand. Prior to Sprout, Wax played a key role in programming strategy, acquisitions and operations for Disney ABC Cable. Wax also served as SVP of brand strategy and research for the Disney Channel, playing a pivotal role in driving franchise development of original TV series and films. Most recently, she has been actively advising established brands and start-ups on new business expansion and transformation.Gabriele has a track record in corporate strategy, financial analysis and planning. He has held a number of senior positions at key entertainment and sports companies with tenures at NBCUniversal, Sprout and NFL. He was responsible for generating new revenue streams, developing strategic partnerships and optimising production and distribution models across kids and family, sports and general entertainment.Commenting on the new division and its aims, Cabourne said: “Having established ourselves in the UK and Europe, the USA is a natural evolution into another key market for Nevision . Partnering with Sandy and Vinny to create Nevision Inc is a perfect complement to our creative teams in both Scandinavia and the UK. We are delighted to be joined by our new colleagues to share relationships and opportunities for our collective slate of projects across scripted, factual and kids and family programming.”Wax added: “The proliferation of streaming services has accelerated the globalisation of content across all genres. In addition to developing our own content, we are excited to be working with such an impressive group of creatives at Nevision and Nevis, working collaboratively to connect the company’s slate of shows with North American partners.”