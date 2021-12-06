For the first time the US version of RuPaul’s Drag Race will stream exclusively on World of Wonder’s streaming platform, WOW Presents Plus in the UK.

Premiering on 7 January, the latest season will see a new array of queens competing for the crown in the 16-part series.

Subscribers of WOW Presents Plus will be able to watch new episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race every Thursday, followed by episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked; both available from 4am GMT and airing simulcast in the UK for the first time.

Alongside the new series, subscribers will have access to what WOW Presents Plus says is the biggest LGBTQ+ library in the world, with some 500+ hours of content, from fan favourite drag alumni to award-winning documentaries.