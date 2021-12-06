WE tv is to show the latest instalment of franchise Love During Lockup on 7 January. New episodes will become available on AMC streaming service ALLBLK every Tuesday following their premiere on WE tv.

Love During Lockup will document the drama that unfolds when ordinary people first decide to pursue relationships with prison inmates, and an early dating period filled with unique challenges.

The programme follows people through the early stages of love, with romance, suspicion and investigation, all before a scheduled prison release. Every non-convict has a strategy for finding love behind bars, whether they only seek drug offenders who are believed to be non-violent, or an inmate pushing a wrongful conviction.

WE tv has experienced significant growth on Friday nights on the strength of the Love After Lockup/Life After Lockup franchise. The network is currently No. 1 in the US of all cable during primetime on Friday nights among women aged 18-49 and 25-54, No. 5 among adults aged 18-49 and No. 6 among adults aged 25-54.

Love During Lockup is produced by Sharp Entertainment. Executive producers are Matt Sharp, Dan Adler, Alan Madison and Sophie Mallam. Lauren P. Gellert and Kate Farrell are executive producers for WE tv.