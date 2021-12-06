Broadening its global reach even further, media firm SPI International has inlked a new distribution deal with AXIAN Group to makes four channels from its portfolio available in Madagascar, Comoros and Togo through Telma TV and Togocom TV.
Viewers in these countries will be able to access FilmBox Africa, FilmBox Arthouse, DocuBox and FightBox in the Premium package. FilmBox Africa which offers more than 300 premiere tiles every year, and features Hollywood blockbusters, films from leading directors, world cinema classics and popular series; curated arthouse movie channel FilmBox Arthouse brings world cinema classics from iconic directors such as Hitchcock, Kurosawa, Fellini and many others to cinema lovers.
For its part, DocuBox delivers a collection of award-winning documentaries about different cultures and the wonders of our world while FightBox broadcasts combat sports live events and multi-discipline mixed martial arts coverage from all over the world.
“We are pleased to provide additional windows of curated content for Telma TV and Togocom TV subscribers through our partnership with AXIAN Group, a prominent player in the African market,” commented Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe & Africa at SPI International. “This deal not only brings two exciting movie channels with content ranging from Hollywood blockbusters to arthouse movies, but also two unique thematic channels geared towards viewers who enjoy documentaries and MMA programming.”
“This partnership further demonstrates AXIAN Group’s commitment to continuously enlarging its catalogue and offering the best available entertainment content to its clients, because we want our subscribers in Comoros, Madagascar and Togo to enjoy access to globally-acclaimed films and TV programs,” added Matthieu Mertian, head of digital content at AXIAN Group.”
