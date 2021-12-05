Nearly 150 episodes featuring the adventures of Ash and his Pikachu through the Pokémon world are now available on FOX Entertainment’s free streaming service Tubi.
The iconic animated television series premiered more than 20 years ago and chronicles the fantastic adventures of Ash and his Pikachu, alongside their many friends and Pokémon companions. Pokémon the Series has taken viewers to a variety of different regions, islands, cities and towns in the Pokémon world.
The advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) service will offer its viewers three full seasons of the globally popular Pokémon animated series, including Pokémon: Black and White” (Season 14), Pokémon: BW Rival Destinies (Season 15) and Pokémon: BW Adventures in Unova and Beyond” (Season 16).
“The addition of Pokémon animation to Tubi Kids demonstrates our commitment to expanding our robust library of iconic kids properties and providing free premium content for all families,” said Adam Lewinson, chief content officer, Tubi. “We’re thrilled that Pokémon fans can now follow memorable adventures with Ash and his Pikachu on Tubi.”
Tubi already has a selection of kids’ franchises, including Scooby Doo, The Flintstones, Barney, LEGO Ninjago, Sonic the Hedgehog, Garfield, Transformers, VeggieTales, Monster High and Yo Gabba Gabba!” as well as ten new films from global anime franchise Anpanman for English and Spanish speaking audiences.
The advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) service will offer its viewers three full seasons of the globally popular Pokémon animated series, including Pokémon: Black and White” (Season 14), Pokémon: BW Rival Destinies (Season 15) and Pokémon: BW Adventures in Unova and Beyond” (Season 16).
“The addition of Pokémon animation to Tubi Kids demonstrates our commitment to expanding our robust library of iconic kids properties and providing free premium content for all families,” said Adam Lewinson, chief content officer, Tubi. “We’re thrilled that Pokémon fans can now follow memorable adventures with Ash and his Pikachu on Tubi.”
Tubi already has a selection of kids’ franchises, including Scooby Doo, The Flintstones, Barney, LEGO Ninjago, Sonic the Hedgehog, Garfield, Transformers, VeggieTales, Monster High and Yo Gabba Gabba!” as well as ten new films from global anime franchise Anpanman for English and Spanish speaking audiences.