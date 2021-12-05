Independent streaming entertainment company Cinedigm has entered into a partnership with digital experiences technology company LiveLike to deliver new community and gamification elements to its portfolio of premium streaming direct-to-consumer subscription services.
Audience engagement platform LiveLike is designed to enable partners to make their content more interactive and social through a suite of tools that enhance the fan experience. Working with a wide range of clients from ecommerce, education, and news to live sports, music, and movie premieres, LiveLike integrates features such as influencer-driven chats, watch parties, loyalty rewards, user rankings, and more—any of which can be integrated with sponsors.
The recent launch of Cinedigm’s Fandor and Screambox streaming services, both powered by its proprietary Matchpoint Blueprint development framework technology, mark the latest in a series of strategic expansions by Cinedigm in recent months. The updated subscription services feature a brand-new design and an intuitive user-experience, with a continuous refresh of independent and horror titles each month—all designed to create the ultimate celebration of cinephile culture. Planned features to be directly integrated into the underlying Matchpoint Blueprint platform utilising the LiveLike SDK will include chat, profiles, rewards, leader boards and badges.
“As we continue to refine and innovate on what we feel is the ideal user experience for consumers of our streaming services, we are excited to partner with LikeLive who will add a whole suite of additional fan engagement features to our streaming channels,” said Cinedigm chief technology and product officer Tony Huidor. “LikeLive’s platform offers some very compelling engagement capabilities as we look to launch the next major version of…Matchpoint Blueprint…with plans for much deeper fan engagement such as integrated user rankings, loyalty points, digital NFT collectibles and more.”
Added LiveLike co-founder and CEO Miheer Walavakar, “Cinedigm has done a tremendous job cultivating a community of passionate film lovers, and continuing to innovate and update the streaming service. Through our partnership, we have been actively collaborating on ways to super-serve these fans, encouraging them to connect with each other and engage with this content in fun, new ways.”
