Digital communications and managed broadcast service provider Vision247 has won a contract to provide complete HD broadcast services for religious channel New Media HD.





The stated aim of the channel is to “herald the redemptive work of Christ” and programmes include the programmes that will be airing on the New Media HD channel include programmes from the Christian Broadcasting Network such as the 700 club,



The channel New Media HD will be launching on Sky live from the 6 December 2021, in Sky EPG number 598. Vision247 will be providing HD playout services, including live broadcast links from New Media HD studio and other worldwide locations, HD signal delivery to UK uplink teleport, and channel presentation scheduling, alongside other broadcasting services.



Vision247 has also provided New Media HD with consultancy services, engineering support, studio equipment recommendations, end-to-end system design and training.



"It has been an exciting time working with New Media HD for the past few months, and we are excited for the launch on Sky," commented Vision247 CEO Doris Ojo. "We aim to continue to provide them with the best HD broadcasting services that Vision247 has to offer."