Russian broadcaster TV Start is the latest broadcaster confirming to air the debut season of the Extreme E electric SUV racing series.
Coverage will extend to TV Start’s regions in Ukraine, Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania, Moldova, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Armenia and Georgia. Start will air the Championship’s as well as the race highlights, review, preview and Magazine shows - in English and Russian - on its linear channel. Race coverage will also be available to view on TV Start’s digital platform, www.tvstart.ru.
Russia is one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change, and this has been reflected by growing environmental awareness across its regions both according to polls and the number of observed campaigns in the country. However, a positive knock-on effect of this has been an increase in the population’s uptake of electric mobility which continues to rise.
The Extreme E series hopes to raise awareness of the climate emergency by mixing sport with purpose to inspire change. It also aims to leave behind a long-lasting positive impact through its legacy programmes and showcase the performance of all-electric vehicles in extreme conditions, promoting their adoption of electric vehicles in the quest for a lower carbon future for the planet.
With the Island X Prix Sardinia, the series has already completed four of its five X Prix in its inaugural season with previous events being the Desert X Prix in Saudi Arabia and Ocean X Prix in Senegal in addition to Greenland. The Season 1 finale, the Jurassic X Prix, will take place in Bovington, in the UK’s South Coast county of Dorset from 18-19 December 2021.
The events have been hits on traditional TV channels with 75 broadcasters in 180 countries, Extreme E has developed a strong social media presence. The broadcast of the debut event in Saudi Arabia in April pulled in 18.5 million views across Extreme E’s TikTok account and the championship also Extreme E has also joined forces with video game development and entertainment company One Earth Rising to create a new channel on Twitch.tv.
Commenting on the new series, Extreme E chief marketing officer Ali Russell, at, said: “Extreme E is delighted to be reaching Russian audiences through TV Start. Russia is a hugely important region for our series and coupled with the fact that there is an increasing awareness of environmental issues and interest in the EV sector here, it makes me even more pleased to be bringing viewers our unique and thrilling electric racing package.
Vladimir Shirokov, chief producer at Start TV added: “We are glad to partner with Extreme E and to be able to provide our audience with such a beautiful electric racing series of high quality, not just devoted to a very important matter of our time - environmental issues - but making a real impact in this area. All the X Prix events are certainly unique and picturesque. We are looking forward to our further cooperation and wish Extreme E every success and growth in its meaningful and not easy endeavour."
