To celebrate its first anniversary, free streaming platform WaterBear Network has completed its full worldwide expansion to bring its environmental content to Apple TV and Roku devices and now reach 194 countries.
Founded by Ellen Windemuth, the executive producer of BAFTA and Oscar-winning documentary My Octopus Teacher, WaterBear Network launched in December 2020 with the support of Prince Harry, and has since become the go-to destination for documentary lovers and viewers that want to turn intent into action. Programming on the platform spans biodiversity, community, climate action, sustainable fashion and more.
In its first year, WaterBear Network has built a network of over 140 NGOs and brand partners; given its members access to more than 300 campaigns; produced over 50 WaterBear original productions and curated over 1000 award-winning documentaries on the platform.
To complement the expansion, WaterBear Network has concurrently expanded its executive leadership team with the three strategic roles to lead product and strategy, marketing and growth and finance and business affairs. Windemuth will now transition from joint chief executive officer of Off the Fence and WaterBear Network to full time chief executive officer of WaterBear Network.
Sam Sutaria will assume the group wide role of VP strategy and development, Poppy Mason-Watts will assume the group wide role of VP marketing and communications and Louis Botha will assume the group wide role of VP finance and operations.
Commenting on the moves, Windemuth, said: "We are excited by the fantastic response to WaterBear in our first year. With our global roll-out and the launch of WaterBear on Apple TV and Roku, we deliver our impact content to an ever growing audience. For our brand partners and our partner NGOs, the WaterBear platform now provides a window to an authentic base of value-led consumers. This expansion requires a strong and ambitious leadership team. In Sam, Poppy, and Louis we have the expertise, talent, dedication and ambition required to move the Network to its next level.”
In its first year, WaterBear Network has built a network of over 140 NGOs and brand partners; given its members access to more than 300 campaigns; produced over 50 WaterBear original productions and curated over 1000 award-winning documentaries on the platform.
To complement the expansion, WaterBear Network has concurrently expanded its executive leadership team with the three strategic roles to lead product and strategy, marketing and growth and finance and business affairs. Windemuth will now transition from joint chief executive officer of Off the Fence and WaterBear Network to full time chief executive officer of WaterBear Network.
Sam Sutaria will assume the group wide role of VP strategy and development, Poppy Mason-Watts will assume the group wide role of VP marketing and communications and Louis Botha will assume the group wide role of VP finance and operations.
Commenting on the moves, Windemuth, said: "We are excited by the fantastic response to WaterBear in our first year. With our global roll-out and the launch of WaterBear on Apple TV and Roku, we deliver our impact content to an ever growing audience. For our brand partners and our partner NGOs, the WaterBear platform now provides a window to an authentic base of value-led consumers. This expansion requires a strong and ambitious leadership team. In Sam, Poppy, and Louis we have the expertise, talent, dedication and ambition required to move the Network to its next level.”