Falcon V Systems, a Polish joint venture established by Liberty Global and Vector Group to develop Open DAA solutions for multiple system operators (MSOs), has closed a strategic series funding round, with a new investment from Charter Communications and continued investment by Liberty Global.

The financing will accelerate the delivery of key virtualisation technologies, including Falcon V Systems’ MAC Manager for Open DAA, which will increase the velocity and lower total cost of network deployments.

Falcon V Systems is developing vendor agnostic solutions for the Open DAA ecosystem that uses virtualisation technologies to reduce deployment complexity, increase scalability and ensure multi-vendor interoperability. MAC Manager enables Open DAA via standard interfaces, data models and testing automation, and Falcon V Systems hopes the new investment round will solidify its lead in this space.

Bartosz Kajut, CEO, Falcon V Systems, said: “The key strategic goal for Falcon V Systems is to develop an open DAA ecosystem supporting the transformation to next-generation access networks for the global cable industry, exceeding not only today’s requirements but also those in the years to come, including fibre-powered technologies. We are delighted to have the new support of Charter, a company that is leading in its efforts to bring multi-gigabit services to market. Involvement from another prominent Tier-1 MSO accelerates our efforts to build an Open DAA environment that helps avoid vendor lock-in and supports multi-vendor interoperability.”

Andrew Ip, SVP of emerging technology and innovation at Charter, commented: “Falcon V Systems’ solution will be a key component in assisting Charter to continue its deployment of enhanced networks with superior bandwidth, lower latency and better compute capabilities. The benefits that software virtualisation and Open DAA will have on the evolution of our networks include the ability to enable new technology partners and more quickly and cost efficiently drive the path to 10G technology and technology convergence.”

Added Enrique Rodriguez, EVP and chief technology officer, Liberty Global: “Three years ago, Falcon V Systems was founded as a joint venture with Liberty Global to reinvent cable infrastructure by leveraging software development and process automation. We’re excited to see Charter join this partnership, further validating our mission and view that an open, cloud-native infrastructure is critical for future networks.

“By building an Open DAA ecosystem together with Falcon V Systems, we are steering a path towards access technology convergence, and ultimately the technologies important to our customers.”