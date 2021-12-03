Bounce features a programming mix of original series, docuseries and movies, off-network series, theatrical motion pictures, specials, live sports, and events and more.

Harrison has served in various roles at Bounce since it was launched in 2011 as the first Katz network. She will now be responsible for the overall strategic vision for Bounce, including brand strategy, programming, marketing, social media, digital and community relations. She is based in Atlanta and reports to Lisa Knutson, president of Scripps Networks.

Knutson said: “Cheryle has been a driving force in Bounce’s development, growth and success since its beginning. She is a talented, well-respected leader at Scripps and within Scripps Networks and the right person to guide Bounce through an important and exciting new future as we strive to continue serving black audiences on TV and beyond.”

Harrison has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting and digital media. Prior to joining Scripps when it acquired Katz in 2017, she served in ascending positions with Turner Broadcasting. She has been recognised with awards from the National Black Chamber of Commerce and Cynopsis Media, which named her ‘One of the Top Women in Digital Media’.

Harrison commented: “Our goal is that Bounce will become the meeting ground for black culture, communities and creators building the most valued black media brand in the world, and for the world, with authenticity and purpose. I’m excited to lead Bounce into the future.”