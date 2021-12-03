 TCD content launches on Vizio WatchFree+ | VOD | News | Rapid TV News
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our privacy policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them. [Close]

Details

Digital distributor Total Content Digital (TCD) has announced that its content is now included in the on demand programming available on Vizio’s WatchFree+ streaming service.

vizeo2Now SmartCast users can access titles from a range of genres including Paranormal Files, Remarkable Places to Eat, Killer Mysteries, Honey! I Bought the House, Xploration Awesome Planet, Unsealed Alien Files and Coolest Places on Earth.

TCD managing partner, Kenneth F. Campo, commented: “We are very excited to be distributing our content on Vizio’s WatchFree+ which will allow Vizio’s audiences access to the thousands of hours of programming TCD has to offer.

“What’s great is WatchFree+ on demand content offers Vizio audiences the freedom to watch what they want, when they want including programming spanning a wide variety of genres.”

WatchFree+ on demand programming is now available on all Vizio SmartCast TVs.

Yahoo
STN - Global Media Distribution
Synamedia
Qligent - Vision Intelligent
Molotov

latest whitepapers

Most recent in VOD