Digital distributor Total Content Digital (TCD) has announced that its content is now included in the on demand programming available on Vizio’s WatchFree+ streaming service.

Now SmartCast users can access titles from a range of genres including Paranormal Files, Remarkable Places to Eat, Killer Mysteries, Honey! I Bought the House, Xploration Awesome Planet, Unsealed Alien Files and Coolest Places on Earth.

TCD managing partner, Kenneth F. Campo, commented: “We are very excited to be distributing our content on Vizio’s WatchFree+ which will allow Vizio’s audiences access to the thousands of hours of programming TCD has to offer.

“What’s great is WatchFree+ on demand content offers Vizio audiences the freedom to watch what they want, when they want including programming spanning a wide variety of genres.”

WatchFree+ on demand programming is now available on all Vizio SmartCast TVs.