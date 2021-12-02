Video streaming specialist 24i has unveiled the latest version of its 24i Mod Studio end-to-end streaming platform, bringing together its existing solutions along with the middleware and systems integration capabilities.
The new positioning is said to more clearly articulate the flexibility and modularity of 24i’s solutions for OTT, pay-TV and broadcast customers. It comprises a single product portfolio that added through the recent acquisition of Danish pay-TV and TV as a Service (TVaaS) specialist Nordija.
Mod Studio is made up of a library of configurable, pre-integrated modules known as “Mods”. Each Mod enables a set of key features - from video ingest, transcode or network PVR functionality, to advanced recommendations and white label front-end apps for a huge range of connected devices.
In addition to establishing the new identity for its end-to-end video streaming platform, 24i has chosen a selection of Mods to create pre-packaged, entry-level solutions for two key market segments - 24i OTT Studio and 24i Pay TV Studio. These pre-configured solutions are designed to cover all the essential functionality needed by programmers and distributors to launch fast and grow their streaming service while limiting capital expenditure. These options allow customers to offload responsibility for infrastructure, applications and day-to-day technical operations to 24i.
“Our mantra at 24i is ‘streaming made simple’ and our productised solutions are designed to improve speed to market and operational efficiency, while offering our customers a high-quality and future-proof user experience that meets their needs,” commented 24i CEO Joachim Bergman. “With 24i Mod Studio, we can strike the perfect balance between the simplicity and cost-efficiency of an off-the-shelf product and the configurability our customers need to create a solution that’s uniquely tailored to their brand.”
French Film OTT platform Cinessance is the first customer to use the 24i OTT Studio solution — a pre-packaged solution made up of a selection of highly configurable, pre-integrated modules within the 24i Mod Studio portfolio. The service went live in mid-November to consumers in the US and Canada with plans for extensive future global expansion.
“To maximise our efficiency, we did not want to build or host any of our streaming technology ourselves,” explained Cinessance founder and CEO Clément Monnet. “We chose 24i OTT Studio because we knew from the beginning that we wanted a technology platform that had everything we needed in one, as well as the scale to handle our exciting plans to reach consumers on new devices and in many additional countries.”
Mod Studio is made up of a library of configurable, pre-integrated modules known as “Mods”. Each Mod enables a set of key features - from video ingest, transcode or network PVR functionality, to advanced recommendations and white label front-end apps for a huge range of connected devices.
In addition to establishing the new identity for its end-to-end video streaming platform, 24i has chosen a selection of Mods to create pre-packaged, entry-level solutions for two key market segments - 24i OTT Studio and 24i Pay TV Studio. These pre-configured solutions are designed to cover all the essential functionality needed by programmers and distributors to launch fast and grow their streaming service while limiting capital expenditure. These options allow customers to offload responsibility for infrastructure, applications and day-to-day technical operations to 24i.
“Our mantra at 24i is ‘streaming made simple’ and our productised solutions are designed to improve speed to market and operational efficiency, while offering our customers a high-quality and future-proof user experience that meets their needs,” commented 24i CEO Joachim Bergman. “With 24i Mod Studio, we can strike the perfect balance between the simplicity and cost-efficiency of an off-the-shelf product and the configurability our customers need to create a solution that’s uniquely tailored to their brand.”
French Film OTT platform Cinessance is the first customer to use the 24i OTT Studio solution — a pre-packaged solution made up of a selection of highly configurable, pre-integrated modules within the 24i Mod Studio portfolio. The service went live in mid-November to consumers in the US and Canada with plans for extensive future global expansion.
“To maximise our efficiency, we did not want to build or host any of our streaming technology ourselves,” explained Cinessance founder and CEO Clément Monnet. “We chose 24i OTT Studio because we knew from the beginning that we wanted a technology platform that had everything we needed in one, as well as the scale to handle our exciting plans to reach consumers on new devices and in many additional countries.”