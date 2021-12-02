Following from launch of what was claimed to be world's most advanced digital terrestrial television service, Antenna Hungária has again turned to IPTV/OTT multiscreen infrastructure technology provider mediaClass for the launch of mindigTV.
Antenna Hungária has been a key player in the Hungarian telecommunications sector for decades. Its main areas of activity are national terrestrial television and radio broadcasting, as well as wireless business telecommunications. The network has shown continuous growth in recent years, expanding its programme production and event technology businesses and joining the explosive growth of the OTT and IOT industries.
The new online TV app, developed and customised to Antenna Hungaria's requirements, is available on a wide range of devices and can now be used on LG and Samsung smart TVs manufactured after 2018, giving viewers access to over 80 channels - 34 of which are in HD, 14 live TV - supported by an electronic program guide with seven-day catch-up TV. Subscribers to Antenna Hungária's mindigTV Go can also choose additional content from several theme-based packages, including 10 children’s channels as well as a video library and sports subscriptions.
"This latest project follows on from during Q4 2020," says Jim Lomax, SVP sales and marketing for mediaClass. "We have designed and integrated a complete product suite for Antenna Hungaria's DTT service which is now the most advanced of its kind in the world. The combination of a mediaClass full-feature TV platform and our state-of-the-art SwiftClass high-performance set-top-box software provides the technical resources needed to deliver globally unrivalled DTT services. SwiftClass is the world's most advanced, complete and economical STB software. It supports 50 fps HD viewing on low-cost Linux STBs in as little as 128 MB RAM."
The new online TV app, developed and customised to Antenna Hungaria's requirements, is available on a wide range of devices and can now be used on LG and Samsung smart TVs manufactured after 2018, giving viewers access to over 80 channels - 34 of which are in HD, 14 live TV - supported by an electronic program guide with seven-day catch-up TV. Subscribers to Antenna Hungária's mindigTV Go can also choose additional content from several theme-based packages, including 10 children’s channels as well as a video library and sports subscriptions.
"This latest project follows on from during Q4 2020," says Jim Lomax, SVP sales and marketing for mediaClass. "We have designed and integrated a complete product suite for Antenna Hungaria's DTT service which is now the most advanced of its kind in the world. The combination of a mediaClass full-feature TV platform and our state-of-the-art SwiftClass high-performance set-top-box software provides the technical resources needed to deliver globally unrivalled DTT services. SwiftClass is the world's most advanced, complete and economical STB software. It supports 50 fps HD viewing on low-cost Linux STBs in as little as 128 MB RAM."