Dizi will be available on all of Transvision’s linear pay-TV services via DTH, IPTV, smart TV, cable and OTT, including the XStream box and XGO app on any device. Dizi will be carried in the largest, Gold package and Dizi on-demand content will be accessible with XStream and XGO to subscribers of the services. Content highlights include popular series like Endless Love, Ezel, and Black Money Love.

Murat Muratoglu, head of distribution at SPI International, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with an industry leader like Transvision to bring the magnetising world of Dizi to audiences in Indonesia. This deal will allow subscribers to enjoy some of the most popular and ground-breaking Dizi content in one place, available as both linear and on-demand options.”

Brando Tengdom, sales & marketing director of Transvision, said: “Transvision is committed to offering the best of entertainment to our subscribers. We are certain that SPI International bringing curated playlists of the best content, especially popular Turkish series, through Dizi will be greatly appreciated by our viewers.”