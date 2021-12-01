Integrated digital TV software solutions provider Mirada has reached a significant tipping point, revealing that it has surpassed the deployment of one million Android TV set-top boxes powered by its Iris solution.
Android TV has been a central piece of Mirada’s offer which is described as empowering customers with the tools they need to become the only entertainment hub for their users. Mirada adds that Iris offers the viewers their favourite content together with all the sought-after Android features, like access to the apps in the Play Store, all within the operator’s own experience.
“To have rolled out our Android TV Operator Tier set-top boxes at a rate of circa 17,000 per week despite the global chipset shortage and installation challenges posed by the pandemic is both a great achievement and strong validation of our decision to back this technology, commented Mirada CEO, José Luis Vázquez.
The company sees Android TV as fast becoming the platform of choice for operators. It believes that together with its Iris product it offers superior functionality, with access to Google’s app store, voice control, personalised recommendations and a user interface that puts content first.
