An Interpret study has revealed just how consumer entertainment is becoming more diverse, with traditional TV and movie viewing accounting for a smaller portion of consumers’ overall weekly entertainment time over the past two years.
And, as shown in the Holistic Entertainment 2021: The Complete Consumer report, at the same time, the share of weekly time spent on other entertainment pursuits, particularly digital activities, has increased. The net result is an increased diversity in time spent on consumer entertainment, particularly among young consumers.
The study was based on online surveys of 9,000 US consumers from 2019 to 2021, and measures entertainment consumption across varying media and free time activities, including TV and movies, online activities, digital entertainment, physical media, exercise and outdoor activities, event attendance, social media, and other areas. It also explored differences in consumption among particular segments, including pay-TV subscribers, OTT subscribers, gamers, and differing age cohorts, including digital natives, millennials, and boomers.
In all, the study found that the average weekly time spent on entertainment overall has increased by an average of five hours between 2019 and 2021. Broadcast and cable network viewing fell by approximately one hour per week during the period while hours spent on streaming services offset the decline in broadcast and cable TV viewing.
“Overall, consumers’ time spent on entertainment is becoming more diverse,” said Brett Sappington, vice president at Interpret.
“Movies and TV programming still represent the largest share of entertainment time, but other activities are rapidly encroaching. Young consumers in particular see gaming, short form video, and livestreaming as valid, even preferable, alternatives to premium video content. The industry must continue to push the boundaries of entertainment in order to engage with consumers and remain relevant over time.”
