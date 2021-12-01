LiveU, the live video streaming and remote production specialist, has launched Air Control, which it says is a groundbreaking broadcast orchestration cloud solution.

Built for broadcasters as a human-centric offering, Air Control enables organisations to better choreograph live production workflows, and deliver high-quality flawless live programmes of any size while providing commercial and operational flexibility.

An integral part of LiveU’s live video ecosystem, Air Control simplifies the ability to provide a well-integrated, seamless and intuitive live video production.

Ronen Artman, VP marketing at LiveU, said: “Air Control’s disruptive concept is poised to transform the control room, unlocking the potential of the broadcast industry once again as LiveU did 15 years ago. Air Control streamlines and simplifies the production workflow by connecting everyone involved in the production including engineers, editorial, anchors, reporters, announcers, and guests using a single platform. Air Control removes risk and complexity by replacing general-purpose, consumer-based video conferencing solutions with a robust broadcast-grade orchestration and transmission tool, leveraging LiveU assets and giving production crews a complete solution to manage all of the human elements of a live remote production.”

Air Control was designed from the ground up for the broadcast industry, providing a cost-effective solution to address production budgets, challenges and overall needs. As part of LiveU’s cloud platform, Air Control removes the need for additional computers, servers, or hardware as well as the need to use consumer software in the broadcast workflow. Instead, teams can simply work with the devices, laptops, phones, and tablets they use daily, while benefiting from a professional service.

“Broadcasters are looking for simplification, flexibility and innovative tools to accommodate today’s changing media landscape. What they are not willing to compromise on is quality, reliability, and a superb customer experience. With Air Control, we are taking this to the next level and revolutionising the live production orchestration space," added Artman.