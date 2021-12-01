Streaming AVOD platform Crackle has announced a raft of content releases in December for its three primary networks, namely Crackle, Popcornflix and Chicken Soup for the Soul.

The move will see content rolled out to new distribution touch points on up to 41 platforms on an ongoing basis as either AVOD or FAST channels.

New Crackle AVOD originals include Outbreak, a series set in Montreal when a deadly virus infects the city's homeless population; The Great Debaters, based on the true story of Melvin B. Tolson (Denzel Washington), a professor from Wiley College, who inspired students to form the college's first debating team and led it to defeat Harvard in national championships; Lion, about an Indian boy who is adopted by an Australian couple after getting lost hundreds of miles from home, and who sets out to find his lost family 25 years later; and Man of Tai Chi, in which a couple off for a romantic weekend in the mountains are accosted by a biker gang, who they must defend themselves against.

New Crackle channels for December include I Saw Mommy Watching Crackle, which will show modern Christmas classics; I’m Dreaming of a Michael Jai White Christmas, with action titles; Merry Kissmas, featuring romantic movies; Christmas TV on Crackle with classic seasonal series; and Rolling with Jesse Stone, which follows Tom Selleck (pictured) as the toughest cop in New England.

New Crackle Spotlight titles in December include Chain of Command; The Last Witch Hunter; Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer; Better Watch Out; Jesse Stone: Thin Ice; Cleanin’ Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters; Fish; Snow Queen; The Most Wonderful Time of the Year; Tin Man and The Chosen.