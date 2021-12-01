Fashion and lifestyle broadcasting channel FashionTV has announced a major expansion to its Asian reach in a carriage deal with Singapore’s StarHub Entertainment.
The deal will see StarHub Entertainment become the only provider airing the FashionTV HD channel in the city state, offering subscribers complimentary access to the channel.
Programming on offer will include exclusive and the latest international content on lifestyle, beauty, celebrities as well as destinations, fitness, children and wellness. On StarHub, FashionTV HD will also provide a special focus on regional trends and events from Asia such as from India, Korea, China and Singapore.
Specifically for Singapore, FashionTV says it will associate with the local fashion, lifestyle and entertainment community, playing an active role in supporting and developing the industry by positioning the city state as an innovative and dynamic fashion hub.
“This partnership with StarHub strengthens the immense popularity of FashionTV in Asia. Singapore is a trade and cultural hub in Asia and this will accelerate our continuous efforts to bring the local talent and style to the world,” said FashionTV founder and sole owner Michel Adam.
“We will tap on our collaboration with StarHub to engage further with our viewers, providing them with more exclusive content and privileged services through affiliate marketing and connecting with them through interactive tools such as our QR code system.”
Programming on offer will include exclusive and the latest international content on lifestyle, beauty, celebrities as well as destinations, fitness, children and wellness. On StarHub, FashionTV HD will also provide a special focus on regional trends and events from Asia such as from India, Korea, China and Singapore.
Specifically for Singapore, FashionTV says it will associate with the local fashion, lifestyle and entertainment community, playing an active role in supporting and developing the industry by positioning the city state as an innovative and dynamic fashion hub.
“This partnership with StarHub strengthens the immense popularity of FashionTV in Asia. Singapore is a trade and cultural hub in Asia and this will accelerate our continuous efforts to bring the local talent and style to the world,” said FashionTV founder and sole owner Michel Adam.
“We will tap on our collaboration with StarHub to engage further with our viewers, providing them with more exclusive content and privileged services through affiliate marketing and connecting with them through interactive tools such as our QR code system.”