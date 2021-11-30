Media technology and service provider Dalet has announced new updates to Dalet Flex, its media logistics platform used by brands, sports and media organisations to bring content to audiences.

The release is designed to enhance Dalet Flex’s end-to-end functional coverage and continuity for content preparation, packaging and delivery across traditional, digital and social platforms.

Mathieu Zarouk, director product strategy, media workflows, Dalet, said: “As the media ecosystem evolves, it becomes more complex and a real challenge to navigate for many. Dalet Flex sits at the intersection, offering customers a single source of truth that enables them to effectively manage complex workflows and service licence agreements (SLAs) that may involve multiple media packages going to a wide range of destinations.

“We continue to modernise our offerings, responding to industry and customers’ needs on mobility, flexibility and agility. Our roadmap is focused on enabling users to efficiently power their multimedia content supply chains with high availability, resilience, quality and security.”

The underlying poly cloud-native Dalet Flex architecture offers mobility for distributed workgroups and agility to onboard new media formats, emerging technologies and viewing platforms. Its flexible SaaS and subscription-based business models give customers the ability to expand on the fly with greater transparency over costs and budgets.

New features include updated FlexXTEND for Adobe Premiere Pro, featuring a revamped user experience that makes FlexMAM’s advanced search capabilities available to editors. Using FlexXTEND, users can trigger rendering of their Adobe Premiere Pro sequence on a remote Adobe Media Encoder, minimising media movements and freeing up their local system for continued use.

Content creators can organise sequences in Dalet Flex and easily share them with other Dalet Flex users or send them directly to Adobe Premiere Pro or Avid Media Composer for further editing.

The latest Dalet FlexXTEND panel brings improved integration with Adobe Premiere Pro, including enhanced controlled vocabulary and search.

Dalet Flex quotas allow admins to define concurrency limits on actions and workflows, offering another area in which productions can fine-tune processes for efficiency. Productions can optimise costs and efficiency by dynamically sizing their infrastructure to seamlessly support bursts in resource needs thanks to Kubernetes support for media processing services on cloud infrastructure.