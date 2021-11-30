The wholesale team of A1 Telekom Austria Group and BBC Studios are to reinforce their existing collaboration that will not only extend current distribution agreements for BBC Earth and BBC First channels on the A1 pay-TV platforms in the CEE region until 2025, but also establish a technical partnership.
In the extended collaboration, A1 Group´s Broadcasting division will provide technical satellite services for premium drama channel BBC First, excluding Poland, delivering BBC First channel to cable, IPTV and DTH operators channel within the wide footprint of the Eutelsat 16A satellite. A1 acts as technical distribution and contribution partner of numerous TV channels in European, Asian and American markets, providing variety of services – playout, delivery via IP, fibre and/or satellite. For the latter it uses Eutelsat 16A and Eutelsat 9B for Europe; APSTAR-9 for Asia and SES-6 for the US region.
In the framework of the new agreement, the BBC Earth channel’s footprint will be extended in the region. Previously available via A1 in North Macedonia (A1 Macedonia) and Slovenia (A1 Slovenia), the channel – renowned for delivering world- class factual and popular science content – will now be available also in Croatia (A1 Croatia). The agreement will also see an enhanced SVOD offering from BBC Studios on A1’s platforms.
Highlights on the channels in the coming months include the landmark Natural History series uncovering the magical world of plants The Green Planet, presented by Sir David Attenborough, and the latest Brian Cox series Universe on BBC Earth as well as the thirteenth season of legendary sci-fi show Doctor Who and a second season of detective series Mallorca Files on BBC First.
“We are delighted to extend our strategic cooperation with BBC Studios and distribute their high-quality content within our territories. With A1´s direct2home platform services, we provide numerous TV broadcasters with robust and reliable technical broadcasting services worldwide. We are very excited and proud that BBC Studios has chosen us as its European technical partner for their flagship channel BBC First. We are looking forward to our fruitful cooperation in future,” says Elena Petrova, head of broadcast and SAT Services at A1 Telekom Austria Group, is pleased about this extended partnership.
Zbigniew Pruski, commercial director BBC Studios CEE, said: “A1 Telekom Austria Group is an important partner for BBC Studios in the region and I am excited to see that our cooperation is growing. Our latest agreements have not only granted BBC Studios a solid satellite provider for our best British drama channel BBC First, but also allowed a wider reach for BBC Earth – the best destination for anyone who likes to explore the natural world and be astonished by its complexity and beauty”.
In the framework of the new agreement, the BBC Earth channel’s footprint will be extended in the region. Previously available via A1 in North Macedonia (A1 Macedonia) and Slovenia (A1 Slovenia), the channel – renowned for delivering world- class factual and popular science content – will now be available also in Croatia (A1 Croatia). The agreement will also see an enhanced SVOD offering from BBC Studios on A1’s platforms.
Highlights on the channels in the coming months include the landmark Natural History series uncovering the magical world of plants The Green Planet, presented by Sir David Attenborough, and the latest Brian Cox series Universe on BBC Earth as well as the thirteenth season of legendary sci-fi show Doctor Who and a second season of detective series Mallorca Files on BBC First.
“We are delighted to extend our strategic cooperation with BBC Studios and distribute their high-quality content within our territories. With A1´s direct2home platform services, we provide numerous TV broadcasters with robust and reliable technical broadcasting services worldwide. We are very excited and proud that BBC Studios has chosen us as its European technical partner for their flagship channel BBC First. We are looking forward to our fruitful cooperation in future,” says Elena Petrova, head of broadcast and SAT Services at A1 Telekom Austria Group, is pleased about this extended partnership.
Zbigniew Pruski, commercial director BBC Studios CEE, said: “A1 Telekom Austria Group is an important partner for BBC Studios in the region and I am excited to see that our cooperation is growing. Our latest agreements have not only granted BBC Studios a solid satellite provider for our best British drama channel BBC First, but also allowed a wider reach for BBC Earth – the best destination for anyone who likes to explore the natural world and be astonished by its complexity and beauty”.