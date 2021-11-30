French streaming service Molotov’s app is now available on Vestel’s smart TVs, which are manufactured under various premium and popular labels.

Through this partnership, Molotov will now be present on almost all smart TVs in France. The Molotov TV app will be available on all new devices and all models released by Vestel since 2018.

In 2022, Molotov will be directly accessible through a button on Vestel remote controls, enabling one-click direct access to Molotov.

Users will be able to watch the free version of Molotov (approximately 40 channels, including DTT channels), as well as Mango, its free VOD service. They will be able to add extra programmes and features by subscribing to one of the platform's paid offers starting at €3.99 per month, with no commitment.