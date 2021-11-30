 Molotov signs smart TV partnership with Vestel | VOD | News | Rapid TV News
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our privacy policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them. [Close]

Details

French streaming service Molotov’s app is now available on Vestel’s smart TVs, which are manufactured under various premium and popular labels.

molotovThrough this partnership, Molotov will now be present on almost all smart TVs in France. The Molotov TV app will be available on all new devices and all models released by Vestel since 2018.

In 2022, Molotov will be directly accessible through a button on Vestel remote controls, enabling one-click direct access to Molotov.

Users will be able to watch the free version of Molotov (approximately 40 channels, including DTT channels), as well as Mango, its free VOD service. They will be able to add extra programmes and features by subscribing to one of the platform's paid offers starting at €3.99 per month, with no commitment.

Yahoo
STN - Global Media Distribution
Synamedia
Qligent - Vision Intelligent
Molotov

latest whitepapers

Most recent in VOD