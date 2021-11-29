As it ended its previous financial year r, the overriding narrative for Disney streaming services was that of stalling growth, however, says Ampere Analysis, the House Of Mouse has just passed the 100 million subs mark in the US for the first time in early Q4 2021 and is about to kick on.
Disney surpassed the 50 million US subscriptions milestone in Q4 2019 following the launch of Disney+ and by the end of this quarter, the analyst expects that the wide content portfolio and aggressive pricing offered by the Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ bundle will further boost customer numbers.
Ampere estimates that the domestic US client base of the three services will reach around 108 million subscriptions by the end of the year, up from around 99 million at the end of Q3 2021.Hulu and Disney+ are on track to finish the year in excess of 40 million subscriptions while ESPN+ is expected to finish 2021 with more than 20 million subscriptions, nearly six times more than at the end of Q3 2019, before the launch of Disney+.
"The Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ bundle, which offers an $8 per month saving on taking the services individually, is a strong driver for Disney’s overall streaming growth in the US, particularly for ESPN+,” noted Ampere Analysis research manager Toby Holleran.
“A strong content portfolio from Disney+ and Hulu, making the most of its key Marvel and Star Wars franchises (on Disney+) and FX (on Hulu), as well as the continuation of live sports (on ESPN+) has further driven subscription growth this year. Reports suggest that NBCUniversal is considering moving content from Hulu to Peacock in 2022, but because of the combination of attractive bundled pricing, alongside a strong slate of original content scheduled for release in 2022 across Disney+ and Hulu, Ampere expects the combined suite to experience growth beyond 2021."
Ampere estimates that the domestic US client base of the three services will reach around 108 million subscriptions by the end of the year, up from around 99 million at the end of Q3 2021.Hulu and Disney+ are on track to finish the year in excess of 40 million subscriptions while ESPN+ is expected to finish 2021 with more than 20 million subscriptions, nearly six times more than at the end of Q3 2019, before the launch of Disney+.
"The Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ bundle, which offers an $8 per month saving on taking the services individually, is a strong driver for Disney’s overall streaming growth in the US, particularly for ESPN+,” noted Ampere Analysis research manager Toby Holleran.
“A strong content portfolio from Disney+ and Hulu, making the most of its key Marvel and Star Wars franchises (on Disney+) and FX (on Hulu), as well as the continuation of live sports (on ESPN+) has further driven subscription growth this year. Reports suggest that NBCUniversal is considering moving content from Hulu to Peacock in 2022, but because of the combination of attractive bundled pricing, alongside a strong slate of original content scheduled for release in 2022 across Disney+ and Hulu, Ampere expects the combined suite to experience growth beyond 2021."