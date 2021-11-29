In a major shake-up for the content producer and distributor, seasoned international TV executive David Smyth is to take the helm of Beyond Rights as CEO from 3 January 2022.
The position at Beyond Rights became available after Kate Llewellyn-Jones decided to step aside to free up time to focus on family commitments. She will remain in the business full-time into early 2022 to ensure a smooth handover and transition, and conversations are ongoing about how she can continue to support the business on selected projects next year on a consultancy basis.
Smyth’s most recent role was founder and CEO of YouLook.tv, the UK’s first multi-channel AVOD service. Before that he worked for periods at both Twentieth Century Fox where, latterly as SVP and managing director, initiating the ground-breaking BBC/FX deal, and at Sky 1, where he was head of acquisitions. He has also worked at both the BBC and ITV.
Commenting on the new role, where he will report to Mikael Borglund, CEO and MD of Beyond Rights parent Beyond International, Smyth (pictured) said: “I’m incredibly excited to be joining this dynamic business at such a pivotal and changing time for our industry. I’m thrilled at the prospect of working with the talented Beyond Rights team, honoured to be taking over from Kate and thankful to Mikael and the board for placing their trust in me. I am also looking forward to getting to know the other businesses in the wider Beyond group and seeking new opportunities to work together and further grow the Beyond brand in the marketplace.”
Borglund added “I am delighted to welcome David to the Beyond family. He brings with him incredible depth and breadth, having worked for broadcasters, distributors and more recently an AVOD business, and his rich knowledge of the international TV market, coupled with his sharp commercial skills, make him perfectly poised to lead the team and drive the next phase of Beyond Rights’ future. We are sad to lose Kate but will always be grateful for the significant contribution she has made to the business. She hit the ground running during an incredibly challenging period in 2020, and her drive, expertise and strategic smarts have helped to deliver the cohesive, ambitious, and thriving business that we have today.”
