As part of a multi-country, five-year deal, Nokia has been selected by Ooredoo Group to bring multiple technologies and services, including 5G, to customers in Middle East, North Africa and South-east Asia.
The new deal, which builds on the leading comms tech provider’s global partnership with the Qatar-based operator, will see Nokia expand Ooredoo’s existing network, as well as introduce new 5G services. The deployment is already underway and is expected to be completed by 2026 in all of the operator’s territories.
Ooredoo will deploy equipment from Nokia’s latest AirScale RAN portfolio on sites across North Africa and Southeast Asia delivering 5G services, such as mobile video, to consumers across different spectrum bands. The deal also includes digital deployment services supporting a faster time to market as well as technical support services. Nokia will also provide its cloud-native Core software to give Ooredoo zero-touch automation capabilities that will drive greater scale and reliability.
“This renewed contract is testimony to our growing partnership with Nokia to modernise and expand our network by rolling out world-class 4G and 5G services across North Africa and Southeast Asia,” said Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo, managing director, Ooredoo Group, said: Thanks to Nokia’s advanced technology, our customers will be able to experience faster speeds and enhanced response times as well as more bandwidth.”
Pekka Lundmark, president and chief executive officer at Nokia, said: “We are excited to continue delivering robust networks to Ooredoo’s customers. This new five-year deal will accelerate the benefits of Nokia’s technology – including 5G – for consumers in Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia…The move to 5G will drive radical transformation.”
Ooredoo will deploy equipment from Nokia’s latest AirScale RAN portfolio on sites across North Africa and Southeast Asia delivering 5G services, such as mobile video, to consumers across different spectrum bands. The deal also includes digital deployment services supporting a faster time to market as well as technical support services. Nokia will also provide its cloud-native Core software to give Ooredoo zero-touch automation capabilities that will drive greater scale and reliability.
“This renewed contract is testimony to our growing partnership with Nokia to modernise and expand our network by rolling out world-class 4G and 5G services across North Africa and Southeast Asia,” said Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo, managing director, Ooredoo Group, said: Thanks to Nokia’s advanced technology, our customers will be able to experience faster speeds and enhanced response times as well as more bandwidth.”
Pekka Lundmark, president and chief executive officer at Nokia, said: “We are excited to continue delivering robust networks to Ooredoo’s customers. This new five-year deal will accelerate the benefits of Nokia’s technology – including 5G – for consumers in Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia…The move to 5G will drive radical transformation.”