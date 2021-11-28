The Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC), Saudi Arabia’s digital regulator, is calling for public input through to 30 November on its latest digital content platform regulations.

It offers the opportunity for individuals and stakeholders to guide the policy of a sector that includes video on demand (VOD), audio, digital advertising and gaming. The public consultation will not only help the commission regulate and govern digital content platforms in the Kingdom; it is also designed to protect user interests.

To shape the future of the industry, the commission invites members of the public, both within the Kingdom and abroad, to participate. This bottom-up approach, with input from stakeholders, entrepreneurs, and individual members of the public, will ensure, says CITC, that these platforms are built to the highest global standards and best practices.

Dedicated to transparency, CITC is committed to working with the private sector to empower entrepreneurs, attract investment, and protect users of digital content platforms. Feedback will be considered at the highest level and ensure that the public has a meaningful impact on policy.

The commission is calling on interested parties everywhere to submit their views on the consultations document, which can be found at www.citc.gov.sa/en/new/publicConsultation/Pages/144304.aspx before 30 November.